Several injured after tree falls in Santa Rosa, firefighters say

A fallen tree in Spring Lake Park in Santa Rosa left six people injured Saturday morning, according to firefighters.
Crews responded to the scene at 10:46 a.m. to evaluate the victims.
Initial reports from the Santa Rosa Fire Department said one person sustained major injuries, one person had moderate injuries and four people had minor injuries.
No other information was immediately available.
