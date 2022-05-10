Several Marin Schools Experience COVID-19 Outbreaks: Report

Several Marin schools are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to a newspaper report, and officials are recommending students reconsider masks for certain indoor activities and events.

According to the Marin Independent Journal, about 20 Marin schools are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks. In Marin County, an outbreak is defined as three or more cases among students or staff.

Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County's public health officer, told the newspaper the recent surge is connected to "our behavior and the behavior of the virus."

The county will not be reinstating local mask mandates for any settings, but district officials are urging students to reconsider mask use for some indoor activities and special events.

UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin Hong says masks will help protect against the surge.

"Wear good masks, be diligent with mask wearing when cases are on the rise," Chin Hong said.

Dr. Monica Ghandi, also with UCSF, says even with the current spike, there are fewer severe cases compared to past surges.