Several people sent to hospital following crash near Byron

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities are investigating a serious car crash that happened Sunday evening near Byron in unincorporated Contra Costa County.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Vasco Road near Walnut Boulevard.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a truck tried to pass another car in an area that has a double solid yellow line. The driver hit a white car and then lost control, rolling the truck.

The CHP said there were four children in the car that flipped and at least two adults. Witnesses said a woman and child were ejected from the car.

Several people were rushed to the hospital, but their conditions are not known at this time.

No other details were released.

