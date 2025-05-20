Reported sewage spill shuts down Topgolf in San Jose

A reported sewage spill at Topgolf in San Jose prompted the facility to shut down early Monday night, and several areas of the bulding remained closed Tuesday after the county suspended permits, county health records show.

The spill spread into a number of areas throughout the facility, including the first-floor kitchen, storage and beverage station; the first-floor inside bar; and a second-floor kitchen and beverage station, records show.

Santa Clara County health officials subsequently suspended Topgolf's permit to operate in those areas of the facility until the health violations are corrected.

"The permit to operate has been temporarily suspended at this facility," the county Department of Environmental Health said on its website's food facility page. "A permit suspension occurs when an imminent threat to health and safety is observed and the violation(s) cannot be corrected. The facility must be closed until the violation is corrected and the permit is reinstated.

"Topgolf will be able to operate in a limited capacity by restricting service to areas that were not directly affected. DEH will conduct a follow-up inspection to confirm all corrective actions have been completed before the facility can resume full operation."

Topgolf acknowledged the spill Tuesday morning with a statement.

"We are aware of the situation that occurred at our San Jose venue," the statement says. "Topgolf has strict safety and cleanliness protocols that we immediately implemented in partnership with a professional, third-party restoration company that utilizes an EPA-registered disinfectant. Out of an abundance of caution, we made the decision to close our venue (Monday night) for additional sanitation efforts."

Topgolf San Jose is located at 10 Topgolf Drive in North San Jose near the community of Alviso.