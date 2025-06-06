Arrest made after reported sex assaults on South Bay walking trail

An arrest has been made in connection to reported sexual assaults on a popular walking trail in the South Bay, police said.

San Jose police announced late Thursday a break in the case after a man reportedly attacked two people Wednesday morning as they were walking between San Jose and Los Gatos.

A police car was seen Thursday morning along the Los Gatos Creek trail in San Jose. Walkers said police were looking for evidence on the path that borders Blackford Elementary School.

A surveillance picture of a suspect shows a thin man in his 30s, who was last seen wearing a black hoodie with distinct writing on the back.

A San Jose police spokesperson said detectives worked through the night on the case and would release more information about the arrest on Friday.