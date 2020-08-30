Sex Workers Blame Bella Thorne for Changes at OnlyFans That Harm Their Income

The content subscription platform reportedly imposed payment caps and holds after users requested refunds for a "naked" photo of Thorne in which she wasn't naked

Bella Thorne
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images

Sex workers and other content creators who use the OnlyFans platform to support their livelihoods are now blaming actress Bella Thorne for terms of service changes that include payment caps and holds.

The changes came after a number of people reportedly asked for refunds when Thorne charged $200 for a “naked” photo where she was not nude, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Content creators say the subscription service subsequently imposed payment caps of $50 on pay-per-view posts and a hold on payments that would force some international creators to wait 30 days to receive their money.

Local

Oakland A's 3 hours ago

Oakland A's Postpone Sunday Game Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

U.S. Postal Service 10 hours ago

U.S. Post Office Removes Oakland Mailboxes

OnlyFans users who earn a significant portion of their income on the platform are blaming Thorne for the newly implemented policies now limiting their ability to make money.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us