SF Police Arrest Suspect in Aug. 10 Assault of 65-Year-Old Woman

San Francisco police arrested a 35-year-old local man on suspicion of two assaults, including one on a 65-year-old woman Aug. 10 in the city's Richmond District.

Terence Chrisman was arrested Monday in the 800 block of Bryant Street after an officer recognized him from video footage police had obtained of the suspect that positively identified him in the Aug. 10 assault.

Police responded to a report an assault at 11:52 a.m. Aug. 10 in the area of 26th Avenue and Geary Boulevard. The 65-year-old victim told police she was walking on Geary when an unknown man walked in front of her and punched her several times in an unprovoked attack before fleeing the scene.

Police said Chrisman was booked at San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of two charges of assault likely to cause great bodily injury, elder abuse and a new felony arrest while out of custody on a pending felony.

Investigators believe a second victim was attacked by Chrisman just prior to the attack on the 65-year-old victim.

Police urge anyone with any information about these incidents to please contact them at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD." Callers may remain anonymous.