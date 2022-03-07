SF City, County Workers Return to Office, Others Lift Restrictions

City and county workers with San Francisco are set to return to the workplace in person, part of Mayor London Breed's Welcome Back to SF pledge, and other Bay Area cities are lifting restrictions.

According to a statement from the mayor’s office, the Welcome Back to SF pledge signifies a critical milestone in the resumption of economic activity. Several of the city's largest companies have also pledged to bring workers back to the office this month.

Other Bay Area communities are also welcoming folks to their offices.

Cierra Johnson has the full report in the video above.