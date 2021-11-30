SF City Leaders to Consider Allowing Deputies to Provide Private Security at Businesses

In light of recent retail thefts, a new proposal by a San Francisco supervisor could make it easier for city business owners to hire sheriff's deputies as security guards.

If approved, the proposal for adding sheriff’s deputies to the mix as guards could increase the number of law enforcement in the private security role across the city. The legislation was introduced at the end of September and a vote was expected Tuesday.

The deputies serving as security would be off-duty and paid overtime by the business, not by the city, according to the proposal. But they would wear their standard uniform and be armed.

The Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects involved in the Union Square smash-and-grab theft was due in court Tuesday. Jamisi Calloway was scheduled for a hearing in San Francisco County Superior Court at 9 a.m.