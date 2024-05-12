San Francisco community celebrates life of Rev. Cecil Williams at Glide Memorial Church

In 1963, Rev. Cecil Williams arrived at Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco’s Tenderloin Neighborhood. Over the ensuing decades, Williams transformed the congregation into a pioneer of civil rights activism, LGBTQ inclusiveness and service to the neighborhood.

So, on Sunday, the church celebrated his life with a special service. The first thing to know about it is that it wasn’t a solemn memorial, but rather a celebration of his life.

Williams — who was 94 — passed away nearly three weeks before the service on Sunday. His daughter, Kimberly Williams, was with him then.

“It was a bright, sunny morning,” Kimberly Williams said. “It was a fine day to take his freedom flight and liberate himself from his mortal vessel. He was full of light and joy that day. I want everyone to know he was radiant.”

Kim Williams, Rev. Cecil Williams' daughter, spoke about her father at his memorial service at Glide Memorial Church on Sunday.

Through the decades that Williams led the church in civil rights actions, openly invited the LGBTQ community into the congregation and was an early AIDS healthcare advocate. And his efforts went beyond the Tenderloin and the city itself.

At Sunday’s memorial, a delegation from all levels of government paid their respect — including a message from Vice President Kamala Harris. That was delivered by Rev. Amos Brown, the leader of San Francisco’s Third Baptist Church.

“I am grateful for his tireless efforts to uplift some of our nation’s most vulnerable communities,” Brown said.

Pastor and civil rights activist Rev. Amos Brown shared a message from Vice President Kamala Harris and remembered his work with Rev. Cecil Williams at his memorial on Sunday.

Along with the speeches, there were also tearful testimonials from people who said that Williams had saved their lives. Bayview resident Rhonda York was one of those people.

“I came from the Tenderloin and it’s hard out here,” York said. “But Mr. Williams made things better, just a little bit better. And ever since he told me that I was a child of God, I always believed that. I’m clean and sober 12 years today, and I give thanks to Glide Memorial.”