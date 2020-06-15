SF Couple Gets Backlash After Confronting Neighbor Over BLM Message

A San Francisco woman who along with her husband confronted a neighbor for stenciling a Black Lives Matter message on his Pacific Heights property has apologized, and her husband has lost his job.

The confrontation was caught on video and has been viewed by millions. It shows Lisa Alexander and her husband Robert Larkin confronting Juan Juanillo for stenciling Black Lives Matter in chalk on a retaining wall in front of his own home.

A woman shown in a viral video questioning a San Francisco homeowner as he wrote "Black Lives Matter" at his house has apologized, according to the man. The woman shown in the video is the CEO of skincare company LaFace, and another company who had previously done business with LaFace publicly cut ties with them after the video exploded on social media Saturday.

Alexander, CEO of skincare company LaFace, is seen in the video threatening to call police and insisting Juanillo did not live at the home.

Larkins has since been fired from his job at financial firm Raymond James, NBC Bay Area learned Monday morning.

Juanillo said he's received a lot of support since the incident.

"I don't recommend this for any other person of color, other protesters," he said. "Do not dare your 'Karens' to call the cops. The reason I felt confident to do that is because I actually know all the cops in my area because I've lived here 18 years."

As for Alexander, despite her apology, some brands including Birch Box have cut ties with her and her skin care line.