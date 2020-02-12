SF DA to Announce Plan to Reimburse Victims of Vehicle Break-Ins

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is proposing a $1.5 million plan to reimburse some of the damage costs to victims of vehicle break-ins.

Boudin was set to announce the plan Wednesday during a public hearing at his office. The hearing follows a new rule in the city requiring departments to hold public hearings before proposing budgets to the mayor’s office.

The plan would cover only shattered windows, but Boudin hopes it’s the first step towards addressing an ongoing problem in the city.

It's an idea some residents are open to.

"I think it's a really good idea because when I got broken into, I got nothing reimbursed," resident Madina Mary said. "Everything came out of my own pocket."

In 2019 alone, there were an average of more than 2,000 car break-ins in San Francisco. Thefts from vehicles totaled more than 23,000.

Those are some of the highest numbers in the nation but are a few percentage points down from 2018.

It's unknown if Mayor London Breed is in favor of the plan and will approve it.