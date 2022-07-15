SF Firefighter Hurt After Fall Down Elevator Shaft While Battling Structure Fire

A firefighter was injured and had to be rescued Friday morning after falling down an elevator shaft while battling a two-alarm structure fire in San Francisco, according to the fire department.

Crews with the San Francisco Fire Department responded at 4:25 a.m. to 224 Sea Cliff Ave. on a report of a structure fire, officials said.

The injured firefighter was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and was expected be OK, according to the fire department.

Crews were able to contain the blaze by about 4:45 a.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other injuries were reported, and no residents were displaced due to the fire, officials said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.