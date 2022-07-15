San Francisco

SF Firefighter Hurt After Fall Down Elevator Shaft While Battling Structure Fire

Injured firefighter expected to be OK; no other injuries reported in two-alarm blaze, officials say

By Bay City News

A firefighter was injured and had to be rescued Friday morning after falling down an elevator shaft while battling a two-alarm structure fire in San Francisco, according to the fire department.

Crews with the San Francisco Fire Department responded at 4:25 a.m. to 224 Sea Cliff Ave. on a report of a structure fire, officials said.

The injured firefighter was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and was expected be OK, according to the fire department.

Crews were able to contain the blaze by about 4:45 a.m.

No other injuries were reported, and no residents were displaced due to the fire, officials said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

