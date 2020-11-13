San Francisco

SF General Hospital Seeks Help Identifying Two Men in Its Care

By Stephen Ellison

Zuckerberg SF General

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is asking for the public's help in identifying two patients who arrived a week apart after being found injured on city streets.

The latest, a man about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds, was found at Fifth and Howard streets at 10 p.m. Wednesday. He has brown hair, a beard and several distinctive tattoos on his face, neck, hands, chest and arms.

The other man, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds, was found in the early morning hours of Nov. 4 on Geary Boulevard, near Ninth Avenue, in the city's Richmond district. He has blue-green eyes, dark brown hair and salt-and-pepper stubble. He also has several distinctive tattoos.

Local

Oakland 55 mins ago

Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Structure Fire in Oakland

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Newsom, West Coast Governors Issue COVID-19 Travel Advisory

He was likely assaulted and left unconscious, the hospital said.

Anyone who has information about either man’s identity should call 628-206-8063, or email Brent Andrew at brent.andrew@sfdph.org.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoZuckerberg San Francisco General Hospitalunidentified patients
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us