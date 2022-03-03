SF Granted Nearly $11M to Credit Customers on Utility Bills

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission has secured $10.9 million in federal and state funding that will be passed along to customers as credits on their bills.

Customer will begin to see the credits around the end of the month, according to a news release issued by commission officials Wednesday morning.

The amounts will vary based on the past-due amounts for each customer.

Officials said the commission has also received $2.4 million in debt relief for CleanPowerSF customers.

The announcement comes a day after the commission launched a new program that provides a 25 percent discount on water and sewer services and a 30 percent discount on Hetch Hetchy Power services for households with low incomes.

Officials said the application process takes less than 10 minutes to complete. Customers can check their eligibility and apply for a water and sewer discount at www.sfpuc.org/25offWater and for a Hetch Hetchy Power discount at www.sfpuc.org/30offPower.