SF group demonstrates against supervisor, Great Highway closure

Members of the Chinese American Democratic Coalition who are disenchanted with San Francisco District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio were pushing for his recall during a Tuesday morning demonstration.
The protest stems from a divisive Proposition K, which cleared the way for the Great Highway closure and construction of the new Sunset Dunes Park. The measure passed in November.
Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.