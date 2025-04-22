San Francisco

SF group demonstrates against supervisor, Great Highway closure

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Members of the Chinese American Democratic Coalition who are disenchanted with San Francisco District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio were pushing for his recall during a Tuesday morning demonstration.

The protest stems from a divisive Proposition K, which cleared the way for the Great Highway closure and construction of the new Sunset Dunes Park. The measure passed in November.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us