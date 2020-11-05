Bay Area Health Officers Mull Quarantine for Holiday Travelers

Holiday travelers returning to the Bay Area from out of state may be asked to quarantine over coronavirus concerns.

Bay Area health officers are discussing whether to issue an advisory for the holidays that would include a 7-day or 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling into the Bay Area from out of state so they don't bring the virus with them and then spread it.

The holiday travel quarantine is only up for discussion at this point. Even if it is used, health officers said it would most likely be a recommendation, not a mandate.

"Remember, if you do travel, do everything you’ve been doing here so you’re not bringing that virus back to the Bay Area," Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis said.

California, and especially the Bay Area, are making progress in keeping COVID-19 cases low. Health officers want to keep it that way.

"We’re seeing about 27 cases per 100,000 people per day nationally, on average. In the Bay Area, we're about four," Willis said.

Willis and other local health officers are focused on how to best avoid a holiday coronavirus surge.

"The safest way to protect yourself over the holidays is to not travel, is to stay home," he said.

Some travelers flying into San Jose support the idea and think people should already be quarantining.

“I just got here for the holidays early so that I could quarantine," Lisa Schreiver said.

Others said it's too much.

"I wouldn’t travel because nobody can afford to spend 14 days wherever they’re going before they actually do anything," Jeff Taton said.