SF mayor officially designates Kezar Stadium home to new pro soccer club

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie on Wednesday officially designated historic Kezar Stadium as the home venue for the city's new MLS NEXT Pro club.

The deal grants the Golden City Football Club (GCFC) an initial 15-year permit to use the stadium and secures a $10 million commitment for upgrades.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Today it’s official: Golden City FC will become the newest professional team to call our city home," Lurie said in a news release. "Kezar Stadium sits in the heart of San Francisco — built in Golden Gate Park and surrounded by our city's neighborhoods and history. This investment is truly an investment in the people of San Francisco and represents a new era for San Francisco sports. Thank you to GCFC and MLS NEXT Pro for believing in this city and bringing this vision to life."

MLS NEXT Pro is a developmental league affiliated with Major League Soccer.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors last week unanimously approved a partnership with GCFC that designates Kezar as the club's long-term home stadium and other city fields to be accessible for practice and training. Lurie signed the approved legislation Wednesday morning.

The $10 million investment in upgrades to Kezar includes a new natural grass field; new seating and bleachers; a state-of-the-art sound system and high-definition LED scoreboard; ADA accessibility upgrades to restrooms and seating; and a revamped press box and upgraded concession areas.

Kezar Stadium once was home to the San Francisco 49ers and still serves as the home field for Mission High School and Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory.

GCFC is expected to join MLS NEXT Pro and begin play at Kezar in 2026 or 2027.