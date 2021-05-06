San Francisco

SF Man Charged With March 29 Deadly BART Station Shooting

Shutterstock

A San Francisco man has been charged with an unprovoked attack at a BART station that killed one person and seriously injured another on March 29, authorities said.

Keshon Wilson, 20, appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday and was expected to be arraigned in two weeks on charges of murder, attempted murder, and assault that carry a potential life sentence if he is convicted, the San Francisco Examiner reported.

An attorney who represented him did not immediately respond to a request for comment, the paper said.

Wilson, who worked for a private company, was power washing the Mission station on the night of March 29 when he walked up to a group of people and opened fire, authorities contend.

Isaiah Cardenas, 26, was shot three times in the back and died at the scene. A second man was hit five times in the abdomen and shoulder but managed to flag down police and was taken to a hospital, the Examiner said.

Wilson drove off in his work truck and was arrested last Friday at his home after returning from a trip to Las Vegas, prosecutors said.

Authorities haven't mentioned a possible motive for the attack.

