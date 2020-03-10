coronavirus

SF Mayor Announces $5M Fund to Protect Homeless From Coronavirus

By Bay City News

San Francisco Mayor London Breed
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced $5 million in new funding for measures to protect homeless people and residents of single-room occupancy hotels from the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The money will go toward expanded cleaning in shelters, resource centers and SROs, as well as expanded meal offerings and shelter hours for the facilities that are not already open 24/7 to encourage homeless people to stay in shelters.

The initiatives will go with a Public Health Order issued by the city's health officer to establish required cleaning and contagion protocols in SROs and other facilities like Navigation Centers, according to the mayor's office.

Local

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Thousands on Virus-hit Cruise Ship Wait Their Turn to Leave

coronavirus 13 hours ago

Santa Clara County Bans Large Gatherings After Coronavirus Death

"We know that many of our most vulnerable residents -- those who could get very sick or die if they contract COVID-19 -- are living in congregate and semi-congregate settings like shelters and single-room
occupancy hotels," Breed said in a news release.

"We have to do more to keep these places clean and work to keep people healthy as this disease spreads within our community," she said. "This emergency fund and this Public Health Order are part of our work to respond aggressively to the challenges presented by COVID-19 each and every day."

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSan Franciscohomeless
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us