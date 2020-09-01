San Francisco Unveils Plan to Reopen Indoor Operations for Schools, Businesses

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city officials released new guidance Tuesday to safely reopen more businesses as the county remains off of the state's coronavirus watchlist.

Nail and hair salons were able to resume services outdoors Tuesday, while gyms and fitness centers can reopen with outdoor operations starting Sept. 9.

Last week the Governor announced California's new tiered system for reopening: purple, red, orange, and yellow.



San Francisco is currently red. We've spent the last few days developing what this means for our reopening plans. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 1, 2020

In addition, Breed announced that as the city moves forward, more than 50 Transitional Kindergarten grade school have been provided an application for in-person learning at limited capacity.

The goal of these applications, which will be reviewed and approved within the next two weeks, is to get the students back to their classrooms gradually starting with the younger ones.

Community hubs, for bigger groups of students, will start Sep. 14.

Below, you can find a timeline of reopening plans for San Francisco County:

Outdoor activities – Moving Forward September 1

Outdoor hair salons and barber shops

Outdoor personal services

Outdoor massage

Outdoor pools (lap swimming, wading), with limited capacity

Outdoor non-contact, recreational activities

Indoor malls (no food courts, gathering areas) at 25% capacity

Childcare and Out of School Time programs, with limitations

Higher and adult education, with limitations

Indoor funerals (up to 12 people)

Outdoor gym and fitness centers (September 9)

GOAL: Mid-September, Low Risk Outdoor Activities and TK-6th grade in-person learning

Outdoor tour buses and boats, with limited capacity

Outdoor movies, with limited capacity

Outdoor family entertainment, with limited capacity

Hotels and lodging (not hotel fitness centers), with limited capacity

In-classroom learning: TK-6 grade on rolling basis with approved health and safety plan

Indoor museums, zoos, aquariums, with limited capacity and an approved health and safety plans)

Places of worship (allows one person at a time for individual prayer indoors; 50 people outdoors)

Small special gatherings, for example election campaigns, with limited capacity (1 person indoors, 12 people outdoors)

GOAL: End of September, Low Risk Indoor Activities

Indoor hair salons and barber shops, with limited capacity

Indoor personal services, with limited capacity

Indoor one-on-one personal training, with limited capacity

Indoor solo use of gyms and fitness centers, with limited capacity

Places of worship, with limited capacity (25% of capacity indoors, up to 25 people; 50 people outdoors)

Small special gatherings, with limited capacity (25% of capacity indoors, up to 25 people; 50 people outdoors)

GOAL: October, Middle School in-person learning

Middle schools, in-person learning, on rolling basis with an approved health and safety plan

GOAL: November, High Schools, additional learning activities

High schools, in-person learning, on rolling basis wit an approved health and safety plan

