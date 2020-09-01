San Francisco Unveils Plan to Reopen Indoor Operations for Schools, Businesses

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city officials released new guidance Tuesday to safely reopen more businesses as the county remains off of the state's coronavirus watchlist.
Nail and hair salons were able to resume services outdoors Tuesday, while gyms and fitness centers can reopen with outdoor operations starting Sept. 9.
In addition, Breed announced that as the city moves forward, more than 50 Transitional Kindergarten grade school have been provided an application for in-person learning at limited capacity.
The goal of these applications, which will be reviewed and approved within the next two weeks, is to get the students back to their classrooms gradually starting with the younger ones.
Community hubs, for bigger groups of students, will start Sep. 14.
Below, you can find a timeline of reopening plans for San Francisco County:
Outdoor activities – Moving Forward September 1
- Outdoor hair salons and barber shops
- Outdoor personal services
- Outdoor massage
- Outdoor pools (lap swimming, wading), with limited capacity
- Outdoor non-contact, recreational activities
- Indoor malls (no food courts, gathering areas) at 25% capacity
- Childcare and Out of School Time programs, with limitations
- Higher and adult education, with limitations
- Indoor funerals (up to 12 people)
- Outdoor gym and fitness centers (September 9)
GOAL: Mid-September, Low Risk Outdoor Activities and TK-6th grade in-person learning
- Outdoor tour buses and boats, with limited capacity
- Outdoor movies, with limited capacity
- Outdoor family entertainment, with limited capacity
- Hotels and lodging (not hotel fitness centers), with limited capacity
- In-classroom learning: TK-6 grade on rolling basis with approved health and safety plan
- Indoor museums, zoos, aquariums, with limited capacity and an approved health and safety plans)
- Places of worship (allows one person at a time for individual prayer indoors; 50 people outdoors)
- Small special gatherings, for example election campaigns, with limited capacity (1 person indoors, 12 people outdoors)
GOAL: End of September, Low Risk Indoor Activities
- Indoor hair salons and barber shops, with limited capacity
- Indoor personal services, with limited capacity
- Indoor one-on-one personal training, with limited capacity
- Indoor solo use of gyms and fitness centers, with limited capacity
- Places of worship, with limited capacity (25% of capacity indoors, up to 25 people; 50 people outdoors)
- Small special gatherings, with limited capacity (25% of capacity indoors, up to 25 people; 50 people outdoors)
GOAL: October, Middle School in-person learning
- Middle schools, in-person learning, on rolling basis with an approved health and safety plan
GOAL: November, High Schools, additional learning activities
- High schools, in-person learning, on rolling basis wit an approved health and safety plan
For more information, click here.