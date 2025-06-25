SF mayor unveils family zoning plan to meet state mandates, add housing density

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced a legislative package aimed at overhauling decades-old zoning laws on Tuesday, the latest effort in his plan to increase the city's housing supply and make housing more affordable for families.

"Families deserve to live in San Francisco -- not just visit, not just commute, but live here, grow here, and thrive. They deserve a city that loves them back," Lurie said at a press conference outside an apartment building run by Mercy Housing at 1100 Ocean Ave. on Tuesday morning.

The proposed plan, if approved, would include updated height and density rules to allow for larger multifamily homes in residential areas around the city and increased housing density along commercial corridors and large lots. It would also enact new policies to allow for the creation of more housing near public transit stops and lines, including changes to city parking and density standards, and maintain tenant protections and high-quality design standards.

The plan would also give housing projects a wider range of benchmarks to qualify as affordable housing, including on-site affordable housing units, dedicated affordable units off-site, or 100% rent-controlled buildings.

Lurie's Family Zoning plan aims to modernize San Francisco's zoning laws to comply with state mandates while still respecting the character of the city's neighborhoods.

"From backyard cottages in San Francisco and the Sunset to small apartments in Laurel Heights to denser housing in historically low-density neighborhoods, I'm excited about the future where San Francsico can grow and change in innovative and valuable ways," said Brianna Morales, a community organizer for the non-profit advocacy group Housing Action Coalition who spoke after Lurie.

San Francisco has a state mandate under its Housing Element to add 82,069 new residential units by 2031. The Family Zoning plan is just the first step in the construction of these homes, says Morales.

"If we pass the mayor's rezoning proposal, we won't wake up the next day with 82,000 new homes built," she said. "We need to continue to streamline our permitting processes, we need more funding for affordable housing, we need to make building housing more financially feasible, and we need to continue to reform our housing policies so we can jumpstart housing production and help San Francisco accomplish its housing goals."

San Francisco is also required to adopt a rezoning plan compliant with state requirements by Jan. 31, 2026. Failure to meet the deadline could result in the state revoking local control of development and zoning decisions from the city government.

"Either we lead on housing, or we lose control … Our plan keeps control right here where it belongs," Lurie said.