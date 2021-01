San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday was set to deliver her annual State of the City address virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Breed is scheduled to start the address at 10:30 a.m. speaking about the success and challenges the city has had fighting COVID-19, what it needs to do for economic recovery and offer a hopeful vision for the near future.

The virtual address, with Breed speaking from Moscone Center, can be viewed in the video player above.