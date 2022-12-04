SF Mission Businesses Give Back in Toy Drive Event

Small local businesses in San Francisco's Mission District paid it forward Sunday as they hosted a toy drive for kids in the community.

The businesses partnered with San Francisco's Street Violence Intervention Program to host the second annual event.

More than 500 presents were given out to kids, from infants to teenagers.

There was also food, entertainment and of course, Santa Claus.

The event was organized by The Mission's Barbershop, Fishin' in The Mission and "Los Bayuncos.