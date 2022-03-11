SF Mom Wins $1 Million on Lottery Scratchers Ticket While Grocery Shopping

A lucky lottery player in San Francisco took home a $1 million prize after buying a Scratchers ticket while shopping at the local Safeway, according to the California Lottery.

Le Chao was picking up groceries for her family at the Safeway supermarket on Webster Street when she decided to play the newest Scratchers game Plus the Money, lottery officials said.

It paid off big: She won the jackpot prize of $1 million.

"I told my family I had won," she told the lottery, "and my kids said, 'Mommy, you are lucky!'"

Chao told the lottery she plans to pay off her kids' college loans and buy a house for her family.

The store will receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.