San Francisco

SF to Reopen Monkeypox Vaccine Clinic With Potential New Way to Stretch Supply

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco was set to reopen its monkeypox vaccine clinic Tuesday after it received another shipment of doses, and it may have a new way to stretch out that limited supply.

A new process for administering the vaccine would allow health care providers to effectively split one dose among five people instead of just injecting all of it into one individual.

According to the New York Times, the federal government on Tuesday is expected to issue an emergency declaration allowing doctors and nurses to change the way they inject the vaccine.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscomonkeypoxMonkeypox Vaccine
