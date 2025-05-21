San Francisco

SF Muni pushes safety, sense of community for transit riders

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Transit agencies in San Francisco are stepping up visibility in several locations across the city with a message of safety for riders.

There has been a push from SF Muni to increase riders on public transportation, but safety has always been a concern. The agency's ongoing campaign, called the Safety Equity Initiative, looks to enforce a sense of community among riders.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

On Wednesday, around 80 staff members and volunteers, many donning orange vests, took to the bus lines with their message. They are encouraging riders to report problems they experience on Muni.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us