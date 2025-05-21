SF Muni pushes safety, sense of community for transit riders

Transit agencies in San Francisco are stepping up visibility in several locations across the city with a message of safety for riders.

There has been a push from SF Muni to increase riders on public transportation, but safety has always been a concern. The agency's ongoing campaign, called the Safety Equity Initiative, looks to enforce a sense of community among riders.

On Wednesday, around 80 staff members and volunteers, many donning orange vests, took to the bus lines with their message. They are encouraging riders to report problems they experience on Muni.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.