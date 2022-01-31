San Francsco

SF Muni Warns of Transit Delays Monday and Tuesday

By Bay City News

Officials with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency issued an alert Sunday night advising commuters to expect systemwide delays for the next two days.

Tweeted at 9:13 p.m., the message posted included the following: "HeadsUp: Due to ongoing staffing level issues, expect systemwide #SFMuni delays tomorrow and Tuesday. Updates to follow tomorrow morning. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience."

Earlier this month the agency explained despite nearly 100% of the SFMTA workers being vaccinated, staff were still contracting the virus and having to miss work. The agency also said they were already dealing with shortages of mechanics, car cleaners and transit supervisors.

Updates on how routes are impacted will be provided on SFMTA's Twitter account, the agency said.

No further information was provided.

