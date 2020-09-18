SF Plans Ahead for Reopening Indoor Dining at City Restaurants

San Francisco officials Friday announced a plan to reopen indoor dining across the city, a move that will come once it shifts into the state's orange tier, which could happen by Oct. 1.

Mayor London Breed along with city and county public health officials said San Francisco will move forward with indoor dining at 25% capacity, up to 100 people, once the orange classification is reached.

Public Health officials are collaborating with the restaurant industry to develop health and safety guidelines to help restaurants reopen safely, the city said.

"Restaurants have been hit hard by COVID-19. Many have adapted with takeout and outdoor dining, but they’ve still been barely hanging on and, sadly, some have closed for good," Breed said in a statement. "We are laying out the next steps to make sure restaurants are ready to reopen as safely as possible. I want to thank the Golden Gate Restaurant Association for working with us to get to this point. Helping our restaurant industry survive this pandemic is a key part of our longer-term economic recovery."

San Francisco is in the state’s red tier for reopening, which allows some of the city's businesses, including salons and gyms, to reopen indoor operations. City officials say they will continue to base reopening decisions on local health indicators.

Based on the state’s tiered system, the earliest San Francisco will move to the orange tier is at the end of September.

San Francisco is working with the Golden Gate Restaurant Association to develop a self-certification process for reopening indoor dining. Before establishments are allowed to reopen, they will need to complete a self-certification documenting their ability to comply with the minimum standards outlined by the city.

Next week, K-6 schools that have submitted and received approval on safety plans will be allowed to reopen for in-person classes. Indoor museums and galleries with approved safety plans also will be cleared to reopen.

For more details on San Francisco's reopening plans, visit the city reopening web page.