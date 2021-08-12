SF Police Arrest 2nd Suspect Linked to Shooting That Killed 6-Year-Old Boy

San Francisco Police on Wednesday arrested a second suspect connected to a shooting on July 4, 2020 that killed six-year-old Jace Young as he watched fireworks from his family's Bayview home.

Police announced last month they were seeking Deshaune Lumpkin, 18, in connection with the murder and on Wednesday officers located Lumpkin 1100 block of Scott Street.

Officers arrested him on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony.

Lumpkin, who is believed to have been underage when the shooting happened, is the second suspect to be arrested in connection with the shooting.

Back in January, officers first arrested James Harbor, 19 on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, and assault.

The Fourth of July shooting happened last year near Whitfield Court as Jace was watching fireworks with his family. The gunfire struck Jace and he was taken to the hospital, but he succumbed to injuries.

The shooting also injured a second victim and that person survived, according to police.

The senseless killing stunned residents and city leaders alike and prompted the Police Department to issue a $100,000 reward in the hope that someone would come forward with information.