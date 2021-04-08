Suspect Surrenders in SF Police Standoff

Police in San Francisco early Thursday had a man in custody after an hours-long standoff that began as a reported domestic incident, according to the police department.

At about 1:15 a.m., SFPD officers from Central Station responded to the 400 block of Bay Street on a report of a possible domestic incident, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man, locked himself inside a building, and the status of any potential victims was not known, police said. A crisis negotiation team responded to the scene.

The suspect peacefully surrendered at about 7:15 a.m., police said.

No further details were immediately available.