SF Police Renew Plea for Public's Help in Finding Stolen French Bulldog

One month after a group of suspects attacked a woman and stole her French bulldog at gunpoint, San Francisco police said the puppy remains missing and they are again asking for the public's help.

The attack and robbery, which happened Jan. 5 in the city's Russian Hill neighborhood, was caught on surveillance video.

According to police, the victim, a 30-year-old woman, was walking her dog named Chloe in the 1700 block of Hyde Street when three men approached her.

One of the men then punched the victim multiple times in the face before brandishing a firearm and snatching Chloe from her. All three men hopped into an awaiting car being driven by a fourth suspect and fled, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for her injuries, which were not life-threatening.

Police on Friday released new images of the vehicle that the suspects fled in, described as a sedan.

Chloe is described as a 6-month-old puppy weighing about 13 pounds.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.