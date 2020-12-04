SF Police Search for Gunman Who Shot Man Inside South of Market Building

Police in San Francisco are seeking a suspect who allegedly fired a gun inside a South of Market neighborhood building Friday morning, striking a victim.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 9 a.m. in the 600 block of Harrison Street.

At the scene, officers found a 49-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim told officers the shooting occurred inside the building. But, after being shot, the victim was able to run outside and call for help.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, according to police.

Police said it wasn't immediately clear if the male suspect remains inside the building or if he fled after the shooting. Officers have set up a perimeter around the area and are trying to locate him.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.