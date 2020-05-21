San Francisco

SF Police Search For Missing 83-Year-Old Woman Last Seen May 7

By Bay City News

Dolores Candelaria
An 83-year-old San Francisco woman has been missing for two weeks, and police are asking for help locating her, police said Wednesday.

Dolores Candelaria was reported missing May 7. She was last seen that afternoon as she was dropped off at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for medical care.

Candelaria is described as a Hispanic woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair.

Police consider her at risk because of her health conditions and how old she is. Anyone who sees Candelaria is asked to call 911 and be prepared to give dispatchers a description of her and her location.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

