SF Police Seek Public's Help in Investigating Midday Shooting

By Bay City News

SFPD
NBC Bay Area

A day after arresting a suspect in a fatal mid-afternoon shooting on Mission Street near downtown, San Francisco police were seeking the public's help in investigating the incident on Thursday.  

The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. near Fourth and Mission streets on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died. He has since been identified by the city's medical examiner's office as Frank Beltran, 21.

The Police Department said in a statement Thursday that officers from the Special Operations Tactical Unit searched a nearby parking structure and found and arrested a suspect they identified as Jose Alvarez, 23. Police did not provide either man's city of residence. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department's 24-hour tip line, (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD."

