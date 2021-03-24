SF Pride 2021: No Parade; Smaller Events Still Planned

San Francisco Pride will get closer to normal in 2021, but it won't be all the way back.

For the second year in a row, the San Francisco Pride parade won't be happening because of COVID-19.

"Gatherings of that type of scope and magnitude just aren’t really in the cards for this year," SF Pride Executive Director Fred Lopez said.

Instead, organizers are planning smaller, ticketed in-person events.

SF Pride is teaming up with an LGBTQ+ film festival and the San Francisco Giants to host two movie nights at Oracle Park.

"That will be assigned seating, socially distanced, ticketed events so that folks can come out and enjoy something to celebrate Pride in a way that’s safe," Lopez said.

On the eve of Juneteenth, SF Pride will also partner with the African American Art and Culture Complex for an event there.

There will also be another event for LGBTQ+ businesses that have struggled during the pandemic. Organizers said it will be an expo at Civic Center to allow vendors and merchants to reconnect with the community face to face.

"We’re really excited to unveil all of these really exciting events throughout the month of June, which is slightly different than usual when we focus completely on the last weekend of June," Lopez said.

More information on the events and how to get tickets can be found on the SF Pride website.