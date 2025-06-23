SF community coalition to protest mayor's proposed budget cuts

Opponents are set to make a last-ditch appeal on Monday against San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie's proposed budget cuts ahead of the final scheduled budget hearing.

Some protesters are holding hunger strikes in solidarity to try to get the mayor’s attention, but Lurie has said he has not changed his proposal, emphasizing the cuts are painful but necessary to close the city’s estimated $800 million deficit.

Monday's action is organized by a group called The People’s Budget Coalition, made up of more than 150 member groups, including family service providers, city workforce, homelessness and prevention services, supportive housing and workforce development.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.