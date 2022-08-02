San Francisco

SF School Board to Determine Trustee's Future After Controversial Remarks

San Francisco's school board will consider taking action against trustee Ann Hsu after her controversial comments regarding Black and Latino community members.

Hsu apologized after making the comments on a parent group survey. But the apology hasn’t been enough for some.

Protesters and the NAACP on Tuesday were planning a rally to demand Hsu resign as the school board holds a special meeting to discuss and possibly decide Hsu's future on the board.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full report in the video above.

