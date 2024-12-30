San Francisco

SF bartenders on alert for ‘Jared' the serial tab skipper

By Emma Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco bartenders are on alert and fed up over what’s become a commonplace crime by one repeat offender skipping out on his tab.

A man known only as "Jared" has become notorious for ditching his tabs as well as restaurant bills, getting away with hundreds of dollars worth of drinks and food without paying, the bartenders say.

Jared has been spotted all around the city, and bartenders now are sharing his photo and where he’s been, warning other establishments not to serve him.

"I've seen a lot of things on social media where there will be security footage or pictures," said Paige Reilly, bartender at Mothership.

An employee at The Cove on Castro said Jared has dined and dashed there twice and made a third attempt on Christmas Day. The restaurant now has a picture of him posted inside its kitchen.

Thus far, the man has not been named as a suspect by police.

Several bartenders across the city described the way Jared operates. Piper Dean, a bartender at Nite Cap on O'Farrell says he's been up to it for more than a year. She says he tried to stiff her for a Long Island iced tea, but didn't succeed.

"He was like 'Oh, my card doesn't work?' And then he said he'll run to the ATM across the street … and just never came back," Dean said.

The tight-knit bartending community in San Francisco now is posting his recent whereabouts and images on social media.

"We're all looking out for each other," Reilly said.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
