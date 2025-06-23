SF Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff arrested for providing false information to police

The chief of staff of the San Francisco Sheriff's Office, Richard Jue, was arrested on Sunday morning for allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run collision and providing false information to police.
The sheriff's office said in a statement that Jue was booked into San Francisco County Jail at 8 a.m., with bail set at $7,500, for two alleged misdemeanors, after a warrant for his arrest was carried out following an investigation by the sheriff's office Criminal Investigation Unit. A separate investigation was also conducted by the Internal Affairs Unit.
Jue was placed on administrative leave on Sunday.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office declined to say when or where the alleged collision occurred. A request for more information from the San Francisco Police Department was not immediately returned Sunday.
The sheriff's office's statement said that the collision happened while Jue was off-duty and he was facing allegations of two misdemeanors.
"The sheriff's office holds all members--regardless of rank or role--to the highest ethical and professional standards," San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said in a statement. "We believe in the integrity of the judicial process and are committed to ensuring that anyone found guilty of criminal conduct, whether a member of our staff or public, is held accountable," he said.
