SF's 33 speed cameras are live, official warning period begins

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco's 33 speed cameras have been installed and tested for weeks now, and Friday marked the start of the official warning period for violators.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said on social media Friday that the city issued more than 31,000 warnings in April alone.

Those warnings apparently were off-record during the test period, and on-record warnings began Friday. Citations will be issued starting Aug. 5, the SFMTA said.

Drivers will fined according to the following violations: 11-15 mph over the posted speed limit, up to $50; 16-25 mph over the limit, up to $100; 26-plus mph over the limit, up to $200; and 100-plus mph, up to $500.

Find a map and locations of where all 32 speed cameras are installed in San Francisco on the SFMTA website.

