SF Supervisor Warns Halloween Partiers Against Gathering in the Castro

Even as San Francisco businesses continue to reopen and new COVID-19 cases continue to drop, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman on Wednesday cautioned people looking to party on Halloween against coming to the Castro District.

San Francisco remains the only urban area in California to fall under the state's tiered reopening system's yellow tier, which allows the city to decide whether to open certain businesses.

For decades thousands of partiers have flocked to the Castro to celebrate Halloween. And although city put an end to the event back in 2006 after several shootings, revelers continue to come to the Castro in costume to celebrate.

But, Mandelman, whose supervisorial district includes the Castro, is urging residents this year to stay home.

"This year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we must put the health of our communities first," he said in a joint statement with Castro Merchants President Masood Samereie.

"All of this progress could be erased if we behave irresponsibly this weekend and in the coming weeks. Across the country in cities like Philadelphia and Los Angeles, cases are surging -- due at least in part to people gathering in large and small groups. If that happens in San Francisco we may have to choose once again between saving lives and shutting down," the statement read. "This Halloween, please don't come to the Castro looking for a party. If you are coming to the neighborhood to shop or dine, do so early in the day and only with those you live with or see regularly. If you see a crowd gathering, please go home."