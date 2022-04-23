SF to Drop Mask Mandate for In-Person Public Meetings Starting Monday

Starting Monday, masks to protect against the transmission of COVID-19 will no longer be required in public commission and board hearing rooms in San Francisco city facilities, city officials said Friday.

City employees and members of the public who want to continue to wear masks are encouraged to do so.

The masking requirement while in City Hall and other city buildings was dropped March 18, except for in-session meetings. Now that requirement will be relaxed, too.

Masks are still required in certain high-risk facilities such as hospitals, health care facilities, congregate living facilities and jails per local and state health orders.

City officials will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases and transmission and may reinstate the masking requirement.