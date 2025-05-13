SF Unified schools chief to update board on budget progress

San Francisco's schools chief was slated to provide an update Tuesday on the district's budget progress during the regular school board meeting.

Board members will get clarity on a reported $114 million budget deficit and the effort to keep as many people employed as possible.

Superintendent Maria Su and district staff will present a progress report in line with oversight from the state Board of Education. Su says the district is living within its means and managing its current budget appropriately. The final budget is on track to be submitted in June, she said.

To close the huge deficit, Su says the district must make some tough decisions outside the classroom.

"That’s significant," Su said. "It represents a very large number of staff reductions within the district. However, what I’ve said from the very start of my tenure here is we need to keep our students at the very center of every decision that we make, and because of that, I have said, we are not laying off any of our teachers."

SFUSD is offering retirement packages and making larger cuts to its staff, Su said. Entire programs and services will be reduced, paused or eliminated, and there may be delays due to central office reductions, she added.

Meanwhile, the state Board of Education partially lifted its hiring freeze, allowing the district to offer temporary contracts to more than 160 teachers.

There are still more than 100 positions that must be filled by next fall.

Su believes they are off to a good start. The district is cutting counselors, paraeducators and classified employees. No school closures are on the table, she said.

The final budget for the 2025-26 school year will be presented in June.