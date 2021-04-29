coronavirus

SF Unified May Seek Outside Consultant to Assist With Reopening Schools

By Cierra Johnson

NBC Bay Area

As the San Francisco Unified School District gradually gets students back into the classroom full time, the district is considering hiring an outside consultant to help make the transition smoother.

The decision to seek a consultant's help comes as a new poll reveals many approve of the way Gov. Gavin Newsom approached the return to classrooms.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Compared with other districts, SFUSD has been slow in getting students back into the classroom, with some just returning earlier this week. But, according to a new report in the San Francisco Chronicle, the district is seeking someone to help streamline the process.

Local

Covered California 45 mins ago

Deadline Looms for Bay Area Residents to Get Lower Health Insurance Prices

crime 8 hours ago

Hit-and-Run Leaves 1 Dead in San Jose; Driver At-Large: Police

The consultant's job is to help guide district officials in the process of reopening schools in August. The idea for the outside assistance was previously discussed last June, coming with a $90,000 price tag, and was struck down by board members.

The district superintendent is once again floating the idea, but there's no indication on how much the district is willing to pay for such a service or where the funds would come from.

Meanwhile, a new poll is showing many support how Newsom handled the reopening of schools across the Golden State. The survey by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California found 59% of likely voters approve of the way the governor is handling reopening schools for in-person learning, while 40% disapprove.

Newsom and state legislators reached a deal to provide $2 billion in financial incentives for districts to return to at least some in-person instruction by March 31. Many Bay Area districts met the deadline.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSan Franciscosan francisco unified school districtreopening schools
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us