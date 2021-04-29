SF Unified May Seek Outside Consultant to Assist With Reopening Schools

As the San Francisco Unified School District gradually gets students back into the classroom full time, the district is considering hiring an outside consultant to help make the transition smoother.

The decision to seek a consultant's help comes as a new poll reveals many approve of the way Gov. Gavin Newsom approached the return to classrooms.

Compared with other districts, SFUSD has been slow in getting students back into the classroom, with some just returning earlier this week. But, according to a new report in the San Francisco Chronicle, the district is seeking someone to help streamline the process.

The consultant's job is to help guide district officials in the process of reopening schools in August. The idea for the outside assistance was previously discussed last June, coming with a $90,000 price tag, and was struck down by board members.

The district superintendent is once again floating the idea, but there's no indication on how much the district is willing to pay for such a service or where the funds would come from.

Meanwhile, a new poll is showing many support how Newsom handled the reopening of schools across the Golden State. The survey by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California found 59% of likely voters approve of the way the governor is handling reopening schools for in-person learning, while 40% disapprove.

Newsom and state legislators reached a deal to provide $2 billion in financial incentives for districts to return to at least some in-person instruction by March 31. Many Bay Area districts met the deadline.