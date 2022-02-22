SF Unified School Board to Vote on Hundreds of Possible Teacher, Staff Layoffs

Hundreds of educators in the San Francisco Unified School District have received preliminary layoff notices, and the school board on Tuesday evening is scheduled to vote on just how wide the job cuts will be.

About 400 district employees received the notices as the district hopes reduce annual spending by $125 million through workforce reduction.

A district presentation outlined six categories of staff members and the number of positions that could potentially be cut. They include:

151 credentialed UESF (United Educators of San Francisco)

37 classified UESF

20 administrators UASF (United Administrators of San Francisco)

51 unrepresented management

30 SEIU (Service Employees International Union)

12 unrepresented

District staff did note in its presentation that the numbers could potentially decrease but will not increase.

The district did not immediately respond to request for comment.