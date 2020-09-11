San Francisco

SFFD Streams 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to Facebook Live

By Cierra Johnson

In an annual San Francisco ceremony to honor those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, every San Francisco Fire Department facility participates – but this year the ceremony is being held during unprecedented times.

The ceremony begins at 6:45 a.m. At 6:58 a.m., fire personnel assemble at attention. At 6:59 a.m., which 19 years ago was the time of the south tower collapse, a bell will ring with three sets of three chimes, signifying the last alarm. A minute later, flags will be lowered to half staff, and at 7:02 a.m. the names of 343 fire fighters will be read aloud.

This year, with the ceremony taking place in the midst of a pandemic, the fire department is using technology to allow folks to watch while maintaining social distancing.

The ceremonies will be broadcast live on the SFFD Facebook page.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscocoronavirusSan Francisco Fire Department9/119/11 memorial
