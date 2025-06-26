SFMTA puts the brakes on traffic calming program

San Francisco’s popular traffic calming program, geared toward slowing vehicles and saving lives, has run into a major financial roadblock.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) said it needs to pause the program, writing in a statement, "this strategic shift comes amid rising construction costs, record demand, and a challenging fiscal landscape."

Since SFMTA's traffic calming program began in 2013, it has exploded in popularity, allowing residents to email in their requested neighborhood projects.

The agency said it has completed more than 1,200 projects over the past seven years, each one involving traffic controls like improved crosswalks, speed bumps, and other measures meant to slow speeding cars and make streets safer for pedestrians, bicyclists and others.

But the agency is facing a $300 million-plus budget deficit next year, and it already has a backlog of hundreds of traffic calming projects.

SFMTA said it remains focused on the city’s vision zero goal of eliminating all traffic and pedestrian fatalities, calling the pause the product of current fiscal realities.

The agency is accepting traffic calming applications until July 1 and focusing on its backlog of more than 300 current projects and requests.