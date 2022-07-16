Public Advised to ‘Check With Airlines' as SFO Resumes Operations at International Terminal

Travelers intending to fly in or out of San Francisco International Airport should check with their airlines for flight information even though the airport has resumed normal operations Saturday, airport officials said.

A suspicious package was located at the airport Friday evening following a bomb threat, and SFO's international terminal was evacuated in response, according to police.

The international terminal reopened shortly after 12 a.m., airport officials said on social media, as BART service resumed services Saturday morning.

Airport officials advised the public on social media that check-in counters had reopened and security screening had resumed, adding, "Please be patient. Allow extra time!"