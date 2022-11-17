SFO Is the Nation's Best Large Airport, According to the Wall Street Journal

In only a few short days we’ll be embarking on what is widely considered the worst week of the year to travel. But Bay Area residents take heart.

The region is home to some of the best airports in the nation, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper ranked San Francisco International Airport as the best large airport in the United States and San Jose International Airport as the third best midsize airport in the country, only trailing Sacramento International Airport and San Diego International Airport, respectively.

Despite a high risk for delays due to the Bay Area's near-constant fog, San Francisco International (SFO) has had an 80% on-time rate recently, the newspaper reported.

"The one-two punch of more reliable flights and top-notch amenities vaulted the airport to first place," the newspaper said about SFO.

When it comes to amenities, SFO is equipped with a museum, art exhibits and local restaurants like Bun Mee and Boudin Bakery.

Travelers may see the top ranking as a "head-scratcher," the newspaper said.

Thanks @WSJ ! SFO ranked top airport in annual ranking. https://t.co/1c9h3YTTb5 — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) November 17, 2022

The Wall Street Journal's rankings list features the largest 50 airports in the country, broken into two categories: the 20 largest – based on passengers – and the next 30, which make up the midsize section. Airports were graded across 19 factors, including on-time performance, security wait times and customer satisfaction scores.

Oakland International Airport checked in at No. 10 in the midsize airport rankings portion.

To take a look at the full rankings, click here.

